A ‘7 Stories’ Storytelling Workshop will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at Highline Heritage Museum in Olde Burien.

Led by Deborah Appel, this free event will run from 5:30 – 7 p.m., and will help you hone your storytelling skills, which can then be shared via the local ‘7 Stories’ project, which has its next event on Friday, Fed. 25.

“Fine tune your story with help from an experienced storyteller,” organizers said. “Bring your rough idea for the story you might tell for feedback and coaching in a supportive environment.”

WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 9 from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

WHERE: Highline Heritage Museum, 819 S.W. 152nd Street

TEACHER: Deborah Appel

COST: FREE

NEXT 7 STORIES EVENT IS FRIDAY, FEB. 25

The next 7 Stories event at the museum will be Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, from 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Themes: “How Did I Get Here?” and/or “My First Crush”

More info at burienculturehub.com/7stories

NOTE: Masking and distancing, proof of vaccination required for entry.

Highline Heritage Museum is located at 819 SW 152nd Street: