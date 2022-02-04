SPONSORED :

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding an Open House this weekend in Arbor Heights.

Welcome to a wonderful, updated Cape Cod:

Remodeled kitchen includes newer cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

There is also a stack washer and dryer in the utility closet.

The primary suite offers spacious closets and a full bath.

2 additional bedrooms and 2nd guest bathroom.

This house offers a nice quiet place to relax or work from home.

Oversized naturally landscaped private backyard includes 2 storage sheds for garden supplies or outdoor equipment.

Watch the birds and enjoy some summer shade on hot days.

Great neighborhood that’s just a short distance to Endolyne Joes, Wildwood Market, Fauntleroy and Lincoln Parks and tacos at El Cami??n.

What a great place to call home.

WHEN:

Sunday, Feb. 6: Noon – 3 p.m.



WHERE: 10416 41st Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98146 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $649,000 MLS Number: 1885216 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Year built: 1947 Approximate House SqFt: 980 s.f. Lot Size: 7,980 s.f.



FEATURES:

Forced Air Wall to Wall Carpet



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Microwave Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

