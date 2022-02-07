A 23-year-old Seattle man appeared in federal court last week, charged with two felonies related to human trafficking, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown.

Issac Shorack was arrested at Sea-Tac Airport on Wednesday evening, Feb. 2, 2022, as he drove to the arrivals area to pickup a person he believed to be a 17-year-old minor.

Officials allege that Shorack had actually been communicating with an undercover agent posing as an out of state teen about traveling to Seattle to work as a prostitute.

“Just this week, Attorney General Garland highlighted DOJ’s efforts to protect the victims of human trafficking. Those who prey on our youth to enrich themselves must be held accountable,” said U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. “This case began with a tip from a concerned citizen. Then law enforcement uncovered how Mr. Shorack used money and promises to lure young women into prostitution so that he could line his own pockets.”

According to the criminal complaint, the investigation began with a call to the National Human Trafficking Hotline in November 2021. The caller reported information about minors who were being trafficked in the Seattle area – in the location known as “the track” or “the blade,” on Aurora Avenue North. The FBI began an investigation and was able to trace some of the activities of Shorack and the minors he controlled for sex trafficking. Forensic examination of electronic devices revealed text messages showing Shorack in control of the minors’ activities including pricing, what sex acts they should engage in with sex buyers, the use of condoms and information about whether they were earning enough money for him. Investigators analyzed Shorack’s texts to the minors about how much money they were making, and saw that they correlated with cash deposits made into his bank accounts.

The FBI used an experienced undercover agent based out of state to reach out to Shorack posing as a 17-year-old minor. Shorack communicated with the “minor” via phone and text messages and attempted to entice her to travel to Seattle and work for him as a prostitute. Shorack had some of the minors under his control reach out to the undercover officer as well to try to recruit her to work for him. Shorack used various questions to try to determine whether the undercover was law enforcement. Ultimately, Shorack purchased a ticket for the “minor” to fly to Seattle and told her he would pick her up outside baggage claim. Instead, Shorack was arrested by Port of Seattle Police.

Shorack appeared in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, and has another hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.

Attempted enticement of a minor and attempted transportation of a minor to engage in prostitution are punishable by a mandatory minimum 10 years in prison to life in prison.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is 1-888-373-7888.

The case is being investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Seattle Police Department and the Port of Seattle Police.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kate Crisham. Ms. Crisham is the Anti-Human Trafficking Coordinator for the Western District of Washington.