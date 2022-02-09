Two people were killed in a fatal collision near S. 154th Street and 24th Ave S. in SeaTac (map below) Tuesday night, the King County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Roads were closed while the KCSO’s Major Accident Response & Reconstruction (MARR) unit completed their investigation.

Police have not yet released any details about the cause of the collision.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will released the victim’s identities soon.

“Our thoughts are with the families touched by the two lives lost in this incident,” police said.

KCSO Deputies in SeaTac are investigating a fatal collision near S 154 St / 24th Ave S. Roads will be closed while our Major Accident Response & Reconstruction (MARR) unit complete their work. Our thoughts are with the families touched by the two lives lost in this incident. pic.twitter.com/y7w8DWarAt — King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) February 9, 2022