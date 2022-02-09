EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

With concerns received on public health and safety from its members and community, the Seattle Southside Chamber announced they are moving their 2022 PNW Sustainability Summit to a virtual/online platform, to be held Thursday morning, Feb. 24, 2022.

The event will start at 9 a.m. (agenda below).

“At the Chamber, we will always prioritize your safety,” organizers said.

Unfortunately, going online/virtual does mean that the in-person career fair has been canceled.

“However, we are working on establishing a career fair event in the future and will be in touch with you and our members with opportunities,” they added.

The updated program is as follows:

9:00-9:10 a.m.: Welcome and Sponsor Acknowledgement with Andrea Reay.

9:10-9:25 a.m.: Keynote Speaker: Emily Salzberg – Deputy Assistant Director, Energy Division on WA Department of Commerce on an overview of the state’s Clean Buildings Law.

9:25-9:30 a.m.: PSE, Brian Zoeller – Major Account Executive, into on PSE’s programs that can assist Commercial building owners, Residents, and Industrial businesses on how to comply with the Clean Buildings Law.

9:30-9:35 a.m.: Recology, Logan Harvey – Zero Waste Manager, intro on the importance of material recovery and waste reduction, with a focus on how community collaboration promotes waste diversion.

9:35-9:40 a.m.: BioLife Plasma, Luke Friedrich – Tukwila Center Manager, on into BioLife’s Sustainability Plan.

9:40-10:00 a.m.: Panel Q&A with Keynote and Speakers – Facilitated by Max Gitelman.

10:00-10:15 a.m.: Closing Remarks.

The Chamber says it will continue to monitor the state of our community’s public health and safety for future events.

“We hope to see you there!”

(or scan QR code below)

BUSINESS INVOLVEMENT OPPORTUNITIES

Sponsorship opportunities are still available – for more information, please download the Seattle Southside Sustainability Summit Sponsorship Form (PDF file).

Interested in participating in the career fair? Booths are available! For more information, contact [email protected] SeattleSouthsideChamber.com.