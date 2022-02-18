The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after several more flight crews reported laser sightings near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport this week.

As we previously reported, shining a laser at an aircraft is a serious safety threat. Many types of high-powered lasers can incapacitate pilots, many of whom are flying airplanes with hundreds of passengers. Pilots have reported 244 injuries since the FAA began recording data on laser strikes in 2010.

People who shine lasers at aircraft face FAA fines of up to $11,000 per violation and up to $30,800 for multiple laser incidents. The FAA issued $120,000 in fines for laser strikes in 2021. Violators can also face criminal penalties from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

The FAA encourages the public to report laser strikes to the FAA and local law enforcement agencies.

