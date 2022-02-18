Registration is now open for the 2022 Baseball/Softball Little League season.

If your child plays baseball between the ages of 9 and12 registration is ending soon due to tryouts Feb 26/27, all other levels will still be open.

Pacwest Little League is open to ages 4-16 in the SeaTac, Burien, and Tukwila areas.

Check here to see if you live inside our boundaries or find your nearest league:

https://www.littleleague.org/play-little-league/league-finder/

Go to www.pacwestlittleleague.com to register.

Scholarships are available if needed.

Check out FAQ page at: https://www.pacwestlittleleague.com/Default.aspx?tabid=913311

“Look forward to seeing everyone on the field. PLAY BALL!!!!”