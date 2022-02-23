By Sarah Brusig

REMINDER : The Meeker Street Nerd Party is coming to Kent this Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, from 4-8 p.m., with a variety of opportunities to explore our local “nerd niche.”

Author readings, vendors, a cosplay contest, comic books and food trucks await the goofiest of goonies in Kent this Saturday.

The impetus of the Meeker Street Nerd Party began when two Downtown Kent businesses – Retro Emporium and Page Turner Books – united to bring the diverse community together for all things “nerd.” In an effort to grow the event footprint, Kent Downtown Partnership (KDP) was asked to spearhead the inaugural 2022 event.

“Nerd culture is a real thing and niche; we have cool nerd businesses which attract people from all over the region,” KDP Executive Director Gaila Haas told I Love Kent.

“It will be an un-event where likeminded enthusiasts can gather to geek out together,” Haas added. “Anyone who considers themselves a nerd, someone who takes the knowledge and enjoyment of these things farther than the average person, young people, old people, families, or anyone who just wants to have some fun doing something out of the ordinary.”

The Downtown Kent Partnership event page boasts:

“There is nothing wrong with being a nerd! In fact, nerds are smart, creative and unique individuals. The culture of being a nerd is a culture of knowledge. Kent Downtown hosts a number of ‘cool nerd’ businesses that embrace this unique culture and aren’t afraid to show it!”

Eager to uncover an “Unsolved Mystery” and learn more about the Meeker Street Nerd Party? Visit www.downtownkentwa.com for additional event details and the most up-to-date schedule.

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, 4 – 8 p.m. WHERE: Downtown Kent on W. Meeker Street (map below) INFO: More info here: https://www.downtownkentwa.com/event/meeker-street-nerd-party/