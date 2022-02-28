This fall, the communities of Chinook Middle School and Tyee High School of Highline Public Schools selected new mascots – and this spring, they’ll work to design new school logos representing the Tyee Titans and the Chinook Dragons.

Are you a Graphic Designer interested in working on this project? Highline is seeking a graphic designer to give life to these new mascots. Read about the scope, deliverables and requirements and submit interest by March 11, 2022.

“Highline’s goal is to have new logos selected by the end of the school year. School committees composed of staff and students will steer the process,” the district said. “Students, staff, alumni and families will have an opportunity to be part of the process via input surveys and events.”

The new mascots were prompted by a state law requiring schools to change mascots, logos, or team names that used Native names, symbols or images.

Read more about the logo project on Highline’s website. Graphic designers can submit an application of interest online.