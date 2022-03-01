Detectives with the King County Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Response and Reconstruction (MARR) unit are working to identify any persons with information following Monday night’s (Feb. 28, 2022) fatal hit & run collision in SeaTac

King County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded just after 11 p.m. Monday to the 18200 block of International Blvd. S. (map below) after a woman was struck and killed by a light-colored SUV. That driver fled and detectives now need the public’s help to locate and identify them.

Persons who witnessed, have in-car video or can otherwise provide information in this tragic case are asked to the call the King County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line (206/296-3311) and reference case #C22006938.

Anonymous tips can be shared via Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound via P3Tips.com or using the P3Tips app on your mobile device.