Volunteers are needed to help restore beautiful North SeaTac Park’s forest on Sunday, Mar. 20, 2022.

This work party will be held from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Volunteers have been transforming this site – nicknamed “The Enchanted Glade” since fall of 2020.

A thick mat of ivy covering the ground and the trunks of Douglas Fir and Madrones – along with blackberry vines entangling the lower branches of trees – has been cleared in a large area – and native plants are beginning to regrow.

“We will continue to tackle the ivy and maybe get to some brambles. Come learn some restoration basics and help out your community! This is work that really matters!”

WHAT: Work Party to restore North SeaTac Park’s forest WHEN: Sunday, March 20, 2022 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. CONTACT: Noemie Maxwell at [email protected] Open to the public All ages OK

What to Bring

Bring water and a personal snack. Wear sturdy, closed-toed shoes, long sleeves and pants. Wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty. Hats are recommended and masks required. If you have gardening gloves or hand tools that you like to use, feel free to bring them.

Where to Meet

Meet behind the picnic shelter in the park near Des Moines Memorial Dr. S. and S. 128th Street (map below). If you arrive after the event starts and don’t see where it is, call Noemie at 253-653-6028.

Where to Park

There is a small parking lot near this corner. If no spaces are available, there’s usually parking on Des Moines Memorial Dr. S. across the street from the park – or in the lot near the NW Kidney Center off S. 128th St. near 20th Ave. S.