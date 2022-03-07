EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

On Thursday, April 28, 2022, the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce will hold their 2022 PNW Education & Workforce Summit.

The summit will act as a collective look into the status of the school-to-work pipeline in the Seattle Southside region while the job and career fair will be a focused effort to connect community members with employment opportunities and family-wage careers.

“The goal for this event to ensure that local youth and those seeking a career transition know about educational and career pathways that have high earning potential and are available locally in South King County,” said Chamber President/CEO Andrea H. Reay.

The event will begin with a Welcome with Kent Mayor Dana Ralph with a keynote speaker presentation by WA State Superintendent Chris Reykdal. Followed by a panel discussion featuring representatives from the WA State Governors Office, Highline & Tukwila School District and a youth voice from Raisbeck Aviation HS along with a short Audience Q&A Session.

The Summit will be followed by a Job & Career Fair. During this period of economic recovery, it is as important as ever that the community can collaborate to connect job seekers to family-wage careers. The participating employers represent a variety of employment opportunities and family-wage career pathways that are all essential to a thriving Southside community.

WHAT: 2022 PNW Education & Workforce Summit WHEN: Thursday, April 28, 2022: 7:30 – 9:30 a.m. WHERE: ShoWare Center, Kent WA

The event format will be:

7:30-8:00 a.m.: Reception and Open Networking time. 8:00-8:15 a.m.: Welcome with Kent Mayor Dana Ralph 8:15-8:20 a.m.: Sponsor Recognition and Keynote Introductions 8:20-8:45 a.m.: Keynote Speaker with WA State Superintendent Chris Reykdal + Q&A 8:45-9:15 a.m.: Facilitated Panel Discussion + Q&A: WA State Governors Office, Nick Streuli, Washington State Employment Security Department WA State Superintendent Chris Reykdal Highline Schools, Board President Aaron Gracia Tukwila Schools, Executive Director of Labor Relations, Aaron Draganov Youth Representative, Raisbeck Aviation HS Senior, Thomas Kebede 9:15-9:30 a.m.: Closing Remarks + Open Networking



This is a Hybrid Event . Cannot attend in person? Have no worries, select the Virtual option when checking out and you will get a unique link to join the event Live!

Engage with Speakers and Panelists by submitting your questions live.

Have access to exclusive content after the event.

The Chamber is proud to serve our community and is committed to supporting the school-to-work pipeline in the Southside region alongside community partners. Together We Are Stronger.

A special thank you to Sponsors, and Media Sponsor South King Media. Sponsorship opportunities are still available and are a great way to connect your business with the Southside Community. If you are interested in sponsorship, please contact Samantha Le at [email protected] for a custom package tailored to serve your marketing and advertising goals.

About the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit business organization that has served the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila since 1988. The Chamber focuses on business advancement in the region by helping to build and maintain a strong economic environment.

More info here: https://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com