SPONSORED :

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this weekend – in West Seattle and Renton.

The first Open House is a sweet and charming Cape Cod on Genesee Hill in West Seattle:

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, hardwood floors, attached carport and storage shed.

Fresh exterior and interior paint, double paned windows and a brand new roof.

Private and fenced backyard with mature plantings and trees.

Separate laundry/mud room with new washer & dryer.

The elegant covered patio is perfect for those days in the shade or sit out on a misty morning with your coffee.

Spacious lot offers many possibilities for a garage, ADU or other expansion.

Excellent for either the first-time buyer, investor or if you’re downsizing.

Are you looking for and excellent neighborhood at an affordable price? This is it.

Close to Schmitz Park, Alki Beach, shopping & top Seattle public schools.

Move-in ready!

WHEN:

Friday, March 18: 4 – 6 p.m. Saturday, March 19: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.



WHERE: 3648 50th Avenue SW, Seattle, WA 98116

INFO:

List Price: $699,000 MLS Number: 1901902 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 Year built: 1952 Approx. House SqFt: 840 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 6,720 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dryer Microwave Refrigerator Washer LeasedEquipment



PHOTOS:

The final Open House is one that checks off all the boxes on your wish list and then some – this IS that rare find:

A stunning home in desirable Heritage Estates.

Inviting, open floorplan with 4 bedrooms upstairs, one on the main, private balcony off the primary suite & a bonus room.

Chefs’ kitchen, SS appliances, hardwood floors, eye-catching custom millwork & designer touches throughout.

Fully fenced backyard, garden beds & covered patio for year-round entertaining.

Garage & outdoor sheds offer tons of storage.

Served by the incredible Issaquah School District & situated in a quiet cul-de-sac with parks nearby.

Convenient location with easy access to major freeways.

Pre-inspection report available for your peace of mind.

WHEN:

Saturday, Mar. 19: Noon – 2 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 20: Noon – 2 p.m.



WHERE: 13700 174th Avenue SE, Renton, WA 98059

INFO:

List Price: $1,299,000 MLS Number: 1901058 Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 3 Year built: 2015 Approx. House SqFt: 3,340 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 5,217 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Microwave Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

EDITOR’S NOTE : Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].