Volunteers are needed to help restore beautiful North SeaTac Park’s forest this Sunday, Mar. 20, 2021, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

“Please join us tomorrow in North SeaTac Park’s Enchanted Grove – an area that, for more than a year, volunteers have been transforming from an ocean of ivy, blackberry, & litter to the forest of Douglas Fir and Madrones that it should be. This is work that really matters.”

At the March 6th work party, volunteers planted 70 baby trees where once there were only weeds. If you’ve been working at this site in the past but haven’t seen it for a while, expect to see a dramatic transformation.

There’s also a forest rescue event next Sunday from 3-5 at the S. 136th St. and Des Moines Memorial Dr. S. location. For that event, check out https://seatac.greencitypartnerships.org.

The weather forecast looks good! Temperatures in the low 40s and a low chance of rain. Only 7 people are registered – and 20 can come – so there’s plenty of room for you. Registration is required. Online (by tonight) or in-person both work well.

“See you under the trees!”

More info here: https://seatac.greencitypartnerships.org/event/42/

Open to the public

All ages OK

8 out of 20 volunteers registered.

What to Bring

Bring water and a personal snack. Wear sturdy, closed-toed shoes, long sleeves and pants. Wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty. Hats are recommended and masks required. If you have gardening gloves or hand tools that you like to use, feel free to bring them.

Where to Meet

Meet behind the picnic shelter in the park near Des Moines Memorial Dr. S. and S. 128th St. If you arrive after the event starts and don’t see where it is, call Noemie at 253-653-6028.

Meeting Location Map

Where to Park

There is a small parking lot near this corner. If no spaces are available, there’s usually parking on Des Moines Memorial Dr. S. across the street from the park – or in the lot near the NW Kidney Center off S. 128th St. near 20th Ave. S.