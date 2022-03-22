The Rotary Club of SeaTac-Tukwila is seeking to partner with Local Businesses to support local students by awarding scholarships to deserving students from SeaTac and Tukwila.

“Your contributions of $600, $1100, or more could empower our club to double the impact we have on students in need of support,” organizers said.

The Rotary will include representatives from sponsor businesses in the awards ceremonies and will name scholarships after businesses that contribute at least $1100.

“We hope that your business will join us in this most important effort to support some deserving graduating seniors as they prepare to go to college and become successful adults.”

To secure your Sponsorship: Download & complete the form below and email it to [email protected] CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FORM



For more information, contact Andrea Reay at the Chamber or Paul Coblentz at the SeaTac Rotary Club. About the Rotary Club of SeaTac-Tukwila Scholarship Program:

For more than 25 years the Rotary Clubs of SeaTac, Tukwila, And Southcenter have been awarding scholarships to deserving students at the 5 high schools in our communities. The high schools are Tyee, Foster, Seattle Christian, Raisbeck Aviation, and Puget Sound Skills Center. About 4 years ago the three clubs united to form one to better serve the Tukwila and SeaTac communities. We have continued our scholarship program, awarding an overall total of $15,000 including at least 2 students from each school. The process of soliciting applications and selecting recipients has been conducted by our club members, who include several retired educators from the school districts we serve, in coordination with school counselors and administrators at each of the 5 schools.The process has been truly rewarding and inspiring, getting to know the applicants and hearing their accomplishments and their plans for their future, as well as their genuine appreciation for our support.