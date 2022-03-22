REMINDER : The Highline Schools Foundation’s Gold Star BASH will be held this Thursday night, March 24, 2022 at the SeaTac Community Center.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the event will run from 6 – 7 p.m.

“Join us as we celebrate all of our Gold Star nominees and be the first to hear who wins the 2022 Gold Star Awards! This is a fun and exciting event for teachers and staff, administrators and supporters. Come as a school team and enjoy the evening together!”

Tickets include appetizers and one drink ticket.

Additional drink tickets will be available for sale.

NOTE: you must be 21 years of age or older to attend this event. Also, per City of SeaTac and current local guidelines, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours is required for entrance into the Community Center. Masks must be worn when not eating or drinking.

The SeaTac Community Center is located at 13735 24th Ave S. in SeaTac: