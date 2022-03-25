SPONSORED :

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this weekend, in West Seattle and Seattle.

The first Open House in West Seattle’s Fauntleroy neighborhood has VIEWS FOR DAYS:

Beautifully Renovated Rare Opportunity and Priced to Sell.

Spacious Open Living with Captivating Views of Puget Sound and Olympics on Both Levels and Room for Everyone.

Easy Work from Home or Space to Spread Out.

Large Deck for Entertaining and Gathering.

Bonus Space Downstairs with 2 Bedrooms, Jetted Tub and SAUNA! Glass Railing, Barn Doors, Large Closets, Kitchen Island, Cabinet Organizers, New Windows/Doors….Too Many Features to List!

Home is Immaculate and Ready to Move In.

Fauntleroy Neighborhood with Easy Walk to Restaurants, Parks and Transportation.

West Seattle without the Bridge!

New Steel Garage doors arriving soon, see photo mock-up.

WHEN:

Friday, March 25: 2 – 6 p.m. Saturday, March 26: 2 – 4 p.m. Sunday, March 27: 2 – 4 p.m. & 5 – 7 p.m.



WHERE: 9337 45th Avenue SW, Seattle, WA 98136 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,399,950 MLS Number: 1904621 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Year built: 1979 Approx. House SqFt: 2,540 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 6,076 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Microwave Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

The final Open House is a beautiful home, in a coveted Northgate area location, in meticulous move-in condition:

PHOTO

Nothing to do but move in & enjoy life.

Polished & absolutely gorgeous.

Oak flooring throughout the large spacious living room with beaming sunlight, 2 good size bedrooms, a dining room, remodeled full bathroom and wonderful kitchen.

Garage converted into a studio with a 3/4 bathroom.

Located on a dead-end street and just a few blocks from many shops.

Just a hop, skip, and a jump from the future light rail station.

Clean efficient gas hot water radiant heat.

Huge lot! In all it is the perfect place.

Offer date 3/29, please have offer in by 12pm.

WHEN:

Sunday, March 27: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. & 5 – 7 p.m.



WHERE: 142 NE 115th Street, Seattle, WA 98125 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $595,000 MLS Number: 1904395 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Year built: 1947 Approx. House SqFt: 890 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 9,045 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

