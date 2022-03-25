National Drug Take Back Day will be Saturday, April 30, 2022, and SeaTac Police will be accepting expired, unused or unwanted medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the City Hall parking lot.

Prescription medications that are not disposed of properly can lead to accidental poisoning overdose and abuse, so this is a great opportunity to clean out your medicine cabinet.

“The drug overdose epidemic in the United States is a clear and present public health, public safety, and national security threat,” the Drug Enforcement Agency said. “DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day reflects DEA’s commitment to Americans’ safety and health, encouraging the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.”

The SeaTac City Hall parking lot is located at 4800 S. 188th Street: