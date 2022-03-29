A joint effort of humanitarian non=profit Nova Ukraine and Stanford University Students partnered with the Ukrainian Association of Washington State (UAWS) to coordinate $3.5 million worth of emergency medical supplies have been loaded on a cargo flight headed to Ukraine from Sea-Tac Airport, the Port of Seattle announced.

Gov. Jay Inslee, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, and Port of Seattle Commissioner Hamdi Mohamed were on-hand to highlight these Ukrainian community organizations and the relief efforts underway throughout the region.

“Ukraine is fighting for survival. To protect our freedom and to shield Europe from the Russian aggression, we need help,” said Consul General of Ukraine in San Francisco Dmytro Kushneruk. “This donation of 32 tons of medical supplies will save many lives and support our people.”

“Once again, Washingtonians are stepping up to serve as a beacon of hope and support in the fight for freedom and democracy,” said Inslee. “The world has been inspired by the resilience and determination of the Ukrainian people, and we are standing with them and taking action however we can reinforce their efforts.”

UAWS, together with the Ukrainian-American Cultural Association of Oregon, collected supplies from Medical Team International and Medical Team Worldwide. They collated, sorted, and inventoried donations from local hospitals including Evergreen Health Medical Center and Overlake Medical Center. The cargo donation is worth $3.5 million.

“Typical container shipping to Ukraine by sea took two months before the war,” said Igor Markov, Ph.D. director of Nova Ukraine. “Currently, the urgent need for medical supplies requires the use of cargo planes. We are able to get supplies to hospitals in two weeks or less.”

“When people around the world need help, King County is a community that answers the call. From aid to refugees, world-class humanitarian and global health organizations based right here work to get help to those who need it most,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine. “Hundreds of King County employees have also answered the call, raising more than $150,000 through our Employee Giving Program to donate to organizations helping send supplies and aid to the people of Ukraine. As we continue to watch the bravery of the Ukrainian people, standing up and fighting for their country — and fighting for the future of democracy in Europe and around the world — we echo our ongoing sentiment: we are with you in this fight.”

“This cargo shipment reflects the urgency of this moment and our region’s shared commitment to support the people of Ukraine,” said Mayor Harrell. “We are united around this cause and bringing together new partnerships to drive critical efforts directly where they are needed — from supplies gathering and this shipment to fundraising for those impacted with the Mayors’ Concert for Ukraine and Refugees Worldwide.”

Liliya Kovalenko, president of UAWS stated, “We have been overwhelmed by the support of donors domestically and abroad. People from all walks of life have earnestly answered the call to action. Without the support of this community, none of this would be possible.”

The cargo includes medical supplies targeted for hospital resupply in addition to materials for pre-hospital stabilization and treatment. Supplies include:

Surgical supplies like surgical tools, sutures, drug eluting cardiac stents, vessel loops, sterile field equipment, etc. Emergency supplies like hemostatic agents, traction splints, chest tubes, laryngoscopes, ET tubes, etc. Medical machines like anesthesia machines, vital monitors, ECGs, etc. General hospital supplies like gauze/bandages, IV/arterial lines, sterile syringes/needles, etc.



Pre-hospital treatment supplies to help civilians wounded during Russian attacks such as pre-made Individual First Aid Kits (IFAK), bulk tourniquets, QuikClot, sucking chest wound seals, gauze, and bandages.

“Our port is proud to be working with so many generous donors around our region who are coordinating shipments of supplies to Ukraine,” said Port of Seattle Commissioner Hamdi Mohamed. “Ports are also a place of refuge in a storm. We have a Welcome Center at SEA Airport; we stood it up most recently to welcome Afghan refugees. Now we’ve expanded to include support for recent arrivals from Ukraine.”

When asked to explain why they are helping with this effort, Josh Pickering, a medical student at Stanford and co-leader of the Ukrainian Student Association at Stanford with no prior ties to Ukraine says, “It’s simple really. The other day I spoke with a father of four who lived in a small town about 40 km outside of Kyiv. When the bombs started to fall, he dug a 1-meter trench in which to place his children and shield them with his own body. The Ukrainians have had their lives disrupted and, in some cases, destroyed by this conflict. We will do what we can to support them.”

Additional Regional Information

Earlier this month, Mayor Harrell issued an Executive Order instructing City of Seattle departments to coordinate with regional, state, and federal partners, including linking local Ukrainian community organizations to help transfer medical and humanitarian supplies to organizations in Ukraine and European nations serving Ukrainian refugees, among other critical actions. Mayor Harrell also recently announced the Mayors’ Concert for Ukraine and Refugees Worldwide, with Executive Constantine and over 30 King County mayors, which will raise money into the Seattle Refugee Fund and help ensure relief goes directly where it is needed.

How to contribute to Ukraine Relief

For those interested in contributing to relief efforts, here are several organizations to reach out to: