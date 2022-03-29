Volunteers are needed for a North SeaTac Park Forest Rescue on Sunday, April 17, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

“Help restore beautiful North SeaTac Park’s forest!”

Meet near the picnic shelter in North SeaTac Park at Des Moines Memorial Dr. S. and S. 128th Street. The trees here clean, quiet, and cool the air – true guardians of the community. Volunteers have been transforming this site since fall of 2020. A thick mat of ivy covering the ground and the trunks of Douglas Fir and Madrones and blackberry vines entangling their lower branches – has been cleared in a large area. New trees have been planted and native plants are beginning to regrow. Help expand this progress, learn some restoration basics, and help out your community!



Registration and more info here: https://seatac.greencitypartnerships.org/event/44/.

For more info, contact [email protected].