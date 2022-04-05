Volunteers are needed for a North SeaTac Park Forest Rescue on Sunday, April 24, 2022, from 3 – 5 p.m.

Help restore beautiful North SeaTac Park’s forest!

The trees here clean, quiet, and cool the air – true guardians of the community.

We’ll be working under poplars and Douglas Fir in an area that was almost completely overrun with ivy until volunteers began to transform it in early 2021.

On Green SeaTac Day last fall, volunteers planted white pine, cedar, snowberries, fringe cup and more. We’ll be monitoring the new plantings and continuing to expand the cleared zone.

This is work that matters!

Registration and more info here: https://seatac.greencitypartnerships.org/event/45/

Meet in the park at the NE corner of Des Moines Memorial Dr. S. and S. 136th St. in SeaTac.

This is a Green SeaTac Partnership event.

For more info, contact [email protected].