This week, Highline Public Schools announced a 10-year lease agreement with Bezos Academy to open a tuition-free, Montessori-inspired preschool on the Madrona Elementary School campus in SeaTac.

“We are delighted to partner with Bezos Academy to extend high-quality early learning opportunities to families in SeaTac,” said Highline Superintendent Susan Enfield. “This partnership aligns with our work to expand early learning opportunities across our community so all students have an equitable start to school.”

“The Madrona Elementary and Bezos Academy partnership is exciting for both our school and our community at large,” said Madrona Principal Kellie Hernandez. “We are enthusiastic about being the host school of such an amazing program!”

“It’s a privilege to join with Highline Public Schools in their work to provide all children with access to a quality education,” said Mike George, President of Bezos Academy. “Preschool is where that journey begins, but for too many of children and their families it isn’t an option due to cost or availability. We’re thrilled to help close that gap with a tuition-free Montessori-inspired early learning program.”

The Bezos Academy preschool will follow a full-day, year-round schedule. It is slated to open two classrooms in Fall 2022, serving up to 40 total students, following renovations that Bezos Academy will make to the building.

Madrona Elementary School is located at 20301 32nd Avenue South, SeaTac, Washington.

Families earning up to 400% of the federal poverty level with children aged 3-4 are eligible to apply. More information and an application to the lottery-based selection process will be posted at www.bezosacademy.org once the school opening date is set.

