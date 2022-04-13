The City of SeaTac is offering FREE Trees to residents:

Sign up here to receive tree(s) from SeaTac Maintenance, provided through the Kiewit tree giveaway program.

Once you sign up, you will be contacted via the provided email to arrange a pick up time.

Once you receive the tree, you will be required to take a photo of the planted tree to document where it is located, and send it to [email protected].

If the tree is intended to be planted in the City of SeaTac ROW, a Class C ROW permit (www.seatacwa.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/29610/) will be required prior to planting the tree.

If you have any questions, please contact Grace Amundsen Barnkow at 206-973-4747 or [email protected].