A Spring Recycling Event will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Tyee High School in SeaTac.

Items being accepted from residents for free include:

Scrap metal Porcelain Motor oil Tires Anti-freeze Household goods Styrofoam Plastic bags Batteries CFL light Bulbs Electronics Plastic film and paint, including latex, oil based and stains/varnish



Also, free secure document shredding will be offered.

Organizers are also requesting the following precautions be met:

We strongly discourage you from attending if you are at increased risk of complications due to COVID-19 – This includes people 60 years or older, and those with underlying medical conditions. Don’t attend if you are sick or exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, or if someone in your household is. Stay in your vehicle and follow directions by staff. If you must get out of your vehicle, keep at least six feet of space between yourself and others. Do not touch your face. Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds frequently when possible or use alcohol-based sanitizer as an alternative if handwashing is not available. We encourage you to wear a facemask Please be patient as delays can be expected due to event staff maintaining social distancing and customers holding on to items during the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order.



The city’s last recycling event was in the fall of 2021, and 525 cars rolled through and over 44,000 pounds of paint was collected.

Tyee High School is located at 4424 South 188th Street: