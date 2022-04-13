The Highline School Board is seeking to appoint a new member to fill the board seat vacated by Fa’izah Bradford, who resigned from her position representing District 5 on March 16, 2022.

Registered voters who live in District 5 – which represents primarily the city of Des Moines and south SeaTac – can apply to be considered.

PROCESS TIMELINE:

Applications are being accepted now through April 29. An opportunity for the community and school board to meet applicants will be scheduled during the week of May 9. The School Board expects to vote to select a new board member on May 18.



As required by the 2020 census, Highline is in the process of drawing new boundaries for director districts.

If the selected board director does not live within the new boundaries of District 5 after the boundaries are approved, the appointee will lose their seat and the board will begin another appointment process.

To apply, please completed and submit this form.