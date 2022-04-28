Volunteers are needed for a North SeaTac Park Forest Rescue on Sunday, May 15, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
“Help restore beautiful North SeaTac Park’s forest!”
- Meet near the picnic shelter in North SeaTac Park at Des Moines Memorial Dr. S. and S. 128th Street (map below).
- The trees here clean, quiet, and cool the air – true guardians of the community.
- Volunteers have been transforming this site since fall of 2020.
- A thick mat of ivy covering the ground and the trunks of Douglas Fir and Madrones and blackberry vines entangling their lower branches – has been cleared in a large area.
- New trees have been planted and native plants are beginning to regrow.
- Help expand this progress, learn some restoration basics, and help out your community!
Registration and more info here:
https://seatac.greencitypartnerships.org/event/46/
For more info, contact [email protected]
