‘Make Music Day’ is an international celebration of music, and it’s coming to SeaTac on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

This event happens every year on the summer solstice (Tuesday, June 21, 2022) at various locations throughout the world, and this year, the City of SeaTac will be joining the celebration by hosting free musical performances.

In addition to several local musical acts, organizers will invite local artists to come and display their work (links to apply are below).

Food trucks will be on-site so you can eat, listen, and enjoy a special afternoon.

Want to be a part of the City’s first Make Music Day?

Organizers are currently receiving applications for local artists and musicians to display their work or perform.

“We are looking for a variety of mediums, cultures, and musical styles, so we encourage anyone interested to apply soon for consideration.”

Applications for interested musicians and artists are below:

For more information, please contact the SeaTac Community Center at 206.973.4680 or [email protected].