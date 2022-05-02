The City of SeaTac will be holding a Landlord/Tenant Relationships Town Hall style event this Wednesday, May 4, 2022, starting at 5:30 p.m.

This is a live in-person event that also has a dial-in number in case residents would like to attend via phone at 206.973.4555.

It will be held at the SeaTac Community Center Banquet Room, 13735 24th Ave South, SeaTac, WA 98168 (map below).

All are invited to attend and provide insight and comment on learned experiences before laws are proposed.

Download the full presentation here.

Additional information and the presentation is on the website here:

https://destinyhosted.com/agenda_publish.cfm?id=73282&mt=ALL&get_month=4&get_year=2022&dsp=ag&seq=402