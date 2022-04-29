SPONSORED :

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this weekend – in West Seattle and SeaTac.

The first Open House is a great starter home:

Instant equity with some elbow grease.

Quiet dead-end street.

2 bedroom/1 bath with original hardwood floors.

This traditional rambler has a cozy layout with additional room/office area.

Possible 3rd bedroom? Kitchen has original cabinets in good condition.

Home has plenty of storage and all kinds of character! Large private backyard w/chicken coop raised beds to garden and grow vegetables.

Fully fenced front and backyards.

Mature landscaping.

Plenty of parking.

Near to new restaurants and shopping in White Center!

Easy access to freeways and public transit.

WHEN:

Saturday, April 30: 12 – 3 p.m. Sunday May 1: 12 – 3 p.m.



WHERE: 10032 2nd Avenue SW, Seattle, WA 98146 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $415,000 MLS Number: 1923465 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Year built: 1960 Approx. House SqFt: 1,220 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 8,117 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dryer Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

The next Open House is all abuot Location, location, location:

This 2-bedroom, 1 bathroom home boasts ample parking, large laundry room and storage, a fenced yard for entertaining summer barbeques, and the best location for going north, south, or east.

Nearby is ample shopping, restaurants & easy access to freeway/airport commute, nearby park, trails & a community center.

WHEN:

Saturday, April 30: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday May 1: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.



WHERE: 12802 24th Avenue S., SeaTac, WA 98168 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $475,000 MLS Number: 1921676 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Year built: 1963 Approx. House SqFt: 850 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 7,066 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

