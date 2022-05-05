REMINDER : The City of SeaTac will be hosting a Recycling Event for all King County residents at Tyee High School this Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Materials to be collected for free are: secure document shredding, scrap metal, porcelain, motor oil, tires, anti-freeze, household goods, Styrofoam, plastic bags, batteries, CFL light Bulbs, electronics, plastic film and paint, including latex, oil based and stains/varnish.

Organizers are also requesting the following precautions be met:

We strongly discourage you from attending if you are at increased risk of complications due to COVID-19 – This includes people 60 years or older, and those with underlying medical conditions. Don’t attend if you are sick or exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, or if someone in your household is. Stay in your vehicle and follow directions by staff. If you must get out of your vehicle, keep at least six feet of space between yourself and others. Do not touch your face. Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds frequently when possible or use alcohol-based sanitizer as an alternative if handwashing is not available. We encourage you to wear a facemask Please be patient as delays can be expected due to event staff maintaining social distancing and customers holding on to items during the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order.



Please use the map below to help load your vehicle in the best order:

WHAT: Spring 2022 recycling event WHEN: Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. WHERE: Tyee High School, 4424 South 188th St, SeaTac, WA 98188: