SPONSORED :

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding one Open House this weekend – in Des Moines.

This Open House is in the highly sought-after Huntington Park over-55 community:

Charming duplex in a lovely cul de sac setting.

Two bedrooms and two bathrooms on the main floor. Large third bedroom/flex room in loft upstairs with the potential of building a third bathroom.

Abundant storage!

Glass door from dining area opens onto a sweet patio. Also, glass slider from second bedroom opens to a deck.

Door from garage opens into the kitchen.

All of this plus a big beautiful club house with pool.

Walking trails weave in and out through the entire neighborhood.

Seller is unable to do any work requests; property is being sold “as is.”

WHEN:

Saturday, May 7: 12 – 3 p.m. Sunday May 8: 12 – 3 p.m.



WHERE: 1008 S. 246th Place, Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $445,000 MLS Number: 1927117 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Year built: 1978 Approx. House SqFt: 1,640 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 2,924 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Microwave Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

EDITOR’S NOTE : Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].