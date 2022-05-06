SPONSORED:
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding one Open House this weekend – in Des Moines.
This Open House is in the highly sought-after Huntington Park over-55 community:
Charming duplex in a lovely cul de sac setting.
Two bedrooms and two bathrooms on the main floor. Large third bedroom/flex room in loft upstairs with the potential of building a third bathroom.
Abundant storage!
Glass door from dining area opens onto a sweet patio. Also, glass slider from second bedroom opens to a deck.
Door from garage opens into the kitchen.
All of this plus a big beautiful club house with pool.
Walking trails weave in and out through the entire neighborhood.
Seller is unable to do any work requests; property is being sold “as is.”
WHEN:
-
- Saturday, May 7: 12 – 3 p.m.
- Sunday May 8: 12 – 3 p.m.
WHERE: 1008 S. 246th Place, Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
-
- List Price: $445,000
- MLS Number: 1927117
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
- Year built: 1978
- Approx. House SqFt: 1,640 s.f.
- Approx. Lot SqFt: 2,924 s.f.
INCLUSIONS:
-
- Dishwasher
- Dryer
- Microwave
- Refrigerator
- Washer
PHOTOS:
MAP:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].
Recent Comments