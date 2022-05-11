Salmon raised by the City of SeaTac will be released into the wild into Des Moines Creek this Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 11 a.m.

This is the third year in a row that the city has raised salmon for release into the wild.

Salmon are an important part of the Pacific Northwest Ecosystem and have been for hundreds of years. In recent years, salmon populations have decreased. Because of this, local hatcheries help raise salmon eggs for release into creeks and the Puget Sound to keep fish populations stable.

The City of SeaTac picked up Coho salmon eggs on Jan. 14 from the Soos Creek Hatchery and brought them to their tank at the SeaTac Community Center.

SeaTac elected officials and Public Works staff will host the public at at Des Moines Creek Trail and make their way to the creek-bed to release the fish. The public will be able to participate in counting the salmon and watch as they are released them into the stream.

A shuttle will be available to transport people from Angle Lake Park to the site starting at 10:30 a.m. because parking is limited at the park.

WHEN: Saturday, May 14, 2022: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. WHAT: SeaTac Public Works will release 250 salmon the City raised at the SeaTac Community Center into the wild via Des Moines Creek (map below). WHERE: Des Moines Creek Trail 2151 S. 200th Street: