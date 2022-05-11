A sure-to-be-colorful and fun “Holi By the Ocean” festival will be held at Saltwater State Park in Des Moines this Saturday, May 14, 2022.

This event is based on the Indian festival of Holi, which represents spring and renewal and is celebrated by throwing colored powder (dyed cornstarch) at friends, family and even strangers.

“Please join us with friends and family of all ages to celebrate Holi, the festival of colors!”

Holi is a popular Indian festival, also known as the “Festival of Love,” the “Festival of Colours” and the “Festival of Spring.” For many it is a playful cultural event and an excuse to throw colored powder at friends or strangers in jest. Join us Saturday May 14 to celebrate life, welcome Spring and honor all things of good vibes. Get ready to hear the best Bollywood in Seattle to dance to while you play with colors by DJ Gabbar. Come dressed in white & dance away soaked in Gulal (powder colors).



Below are videos that show some of the fun you might see at this event:

EVENT INFO

WHEN: Saturday, May 14, from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. WHO: Family friendly! All Ages. Children 2 and under free. MUSIC: Bollywood Music by DJ Gabbar COST: $15-20. Holi color packet included in ticket, more on sale on site. Family ticket packages available.

VENUE

Saltwater State Park – 25205 8th Pl S, Des Moines, WA 98198 (map below) by the fire pit / snack shack area on the beach.

Saltwater State Park is a 137-acre camping park featuring 1,445 feet of saltwater shoreline on Puget Sound, halfway between Tacoma and Seattle. The two cities jointly and literally buried a hatchet at the park during the 1926 park dedication as a symbol of the end of their mutual competition.

Automated pay station: This park is equipped with an automated pay station for visitors to purchase a one-day or annual Discover Pass.

Alcohol is allowed only in the campground by registered campers of legal age and in their campsite only. It is not allowed in any other area of the park.

Parking on site is limited and will require a discover OR state park day pass (purchasable at the event for $10) We recommend you carpool or use rideshare services.

PERFORMER: DJ GABBAR

DJ Gabbar is a man of many talents hailing from India and specializes in Bollywood beats but he has an appreciation for music genres and styles that span the globe. He is always pushing the envelope in testing out what new beats he can introduce the crowd to. He’s all set to rock the decks all night long with his special spicy masala music mix featuring Seattle’s best Bollywood with some top 40 and Latin hits sprinkled in.

“You don’t want to miss his nonstop beats and if you’re lucky he might break out his dhol!”