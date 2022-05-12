Make Music Day is an international celebration of music, and it’s coming to SeaTac’s Angle Lake Park on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

This year, the city will be joining the celebration by hosting free musical performances.

In addition to several local musical acts, organizers have invited local artists to come and display their work.

Food trucks will be on-site so visitors can eat, listen, and enjoy a special afternoon.

For more information, please contact the SeaTac Community Center at (206) 973-4680 or [email protected].

WHEN: Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 12 – 5 p.m. COST: Free INFO: Click here for more info. WHERE: Angle Lake Park, located at 19408 International Blvd: