SPONSORED :

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding five Open Houses this weekend – in Des Moines, Seattle, Kent, Bothell and Issaquah.

The first Open House is in the highly sought-after Huntington Park over-55 community:

Charming duplex in a lovely cul de sac setting.

Two bedrooms and two bathrooms on the main floor.

Large third bedroom/flex room in loft upstairs with the potential of building a third bathroom. Abundant storage!

Glass door from dining area opens onto a sweet patio.

Also, glass slider from second bedroom opens to a deck.

Door from garage opens into the kitchen.

All of this plus a big beautiful club house with pool.

Walking trails weave in and out through the entire neighborhood.

Seller is unable to do any work requests; property is being sold “as is”.

WHEN:

Sunday, May 15: 2 – 4 p.m.



WHERE: 1008 S. 246th Place, Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $445,000 MLS Number: 1927117 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Year built: 1978 Approx. House SqFt: 1,640 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 2,924 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Microwave Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Next up – stroll to Kubota Gardens from your recently remodeled home on a large lot in South Seattle:

Close to Lk Washington & Seward Pk, this accessible home has it all.

Spacious & bright main living area w/ cozy fireplace, newer dbl pained windows & wood floors.

Chef’s stove & kitchen w/ quartz counters & designer cabinets.

2 beds upstairs, 2 downstairs w/ additional flex space & WFH opportunities.

Easy access storage attic has room for your creativity.

New AC & heat-pump, newer furnace & hot-water tank.

Fully fenced flat backyard is private & ready for your garden. Got dogs/chickens? Outbuilding/shed & attached garage w/ shop area. RV & boat parking.

Recent earthquake retrofit.

Close to freeways, transit, Light-Rail & DT. Come see this beauty today!

WHEN:

Friday, May 13: 5 – 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14: 12 – 2 p.m. Sunday May 15: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.



WHERE: 10447 56th Avenue S., Seattle, WA 98178 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $599,000 MLS Number: 1926257 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 1 Year built: 1952 Approx. House SqFt: 1,940 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 10,080 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Microwave Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Pride of ownership shines throughout this charming Kent rambler:

This move-in-ready 3bed/1bath home has new carpet, paint, and roof!

A newer furnace & AC will keep you happy and comfortable during every season.

Front door opens to spacious living room looking out to the front yard.

Access the 2 car garage with shelving for all your storage needs is next to the dining room & bonus room with fireplace.

Kitchen looks out to your fully fenced & beautifully manicured backyard. Entertain outside all spring and summer on your large patio with fresh produce from the raised garden beds!

Bedrooms are on the opposite side of the home next to your full bath.

Easy access to numerous amenities, commutes, Sounder Train, parks, and recreation.

WHEN:

Saturday, May 14: 12 – 3 p.m. Sunday May 15: 12 – 3 p.m.



WHERE: 23126 135th Avenue SE, Kent, WA 98042 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $524,950 MLS Number: 1932766 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 Year built: 1970 Approx. House SqFt: 1,250 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 7,125 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Microwave



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Next up is a stunning 3,908 square foot MainVue home with 4 bedrooms, each with walk-in closets, 4.5 baths, main floor office, multi-purpose room and an upstairs bonus loft:

Primary bedroom offers luxurious ensuite with dual closets.

$75,000 of upgrades with designer touches throughout.

Entertainers’ kitchen boasts gorgeous quartz counters, expansive eating bar, superior appliances, soft close cabinets, and an enormous pantry.

Open concept living, fabulous natural light and tons of storage.

Low maintenance yard designed for entertaining with a 195 sq ft covered deck, gas fireplace, stamped concrete and fruit bearing trees.

EV charging, excellent school ratings, wonderful neighborhood, minutes to desirable Mill Creek Town Centre & easy access to freeways.

WHEN:

Saturday, May 14: 12 – 3 p.m. Sunday May 15: 12 – 3 p.m.



WHERE: 17113 39th Drive SE, Bothell, WA 98012 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,980,000 MLS Number: 1930001 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 5 Year built: 2014 Approx. House SqFt: 3,908 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 6,534 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Microwave Refrigerator Washer



VIDEO TOUR:

PHOTOS:

MAP:

Escape the daily hustle and bustle as you arrive home to the sought-after Sunset Farms Neighborhood and settle into your own private one-acre oasis:

Surrounded by nature’s landscape, this 4 bdrm /2.5 bath house boasts territorial views and a breathtaking backdrop for every season.

Fabulous location for those who enjoy outdoor activities such as hiking at Poo Poo Point, a visit to Squak Mountain Park or a bike ride through the friendly neighborhood.

Award winning Issaquah schools, easy drive to shopping & dining along with a quick commute to freeways and airport. Functional floor plan w/spacious dining & living room, 2 fireplaces, AC, a lower-level multi-purpose room and 2 car garage w/tons of extra storage space.

Pre-inspection completed.

WHEN:

Saturday, May 14: 2 – 4 p.m. Sunday May 15: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.



WHERE: 20815 SE 138th Place, Issaquah, WA 98027 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,199,000 MLS Number: 1930058 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Year built: 1989 Approx. House SqFt: 2,681 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 44,866 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Microwave Refrigerator Washer



VIDEO TOUR:

PHOTOS:

MAP:

