REMINDER : SeaTac’s Make Music Day – a FREE international celebration of music – and it’s coming to SeaTac’s Angle Lake Park this Saturday, May 21, 2022, from Noon – 5 p.m..

There will be several local musical acts performing at this outdoor event.

Food trucks will also be on-site so visitors can eat, listen, and enjoy a special afternoon.

For more information, please contact the SeaTac Community Center at (206) 973-4680 or [email protected].

WHEN: Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 12 – 5 p.m. COST: Free INFO: Click here for more info. WHERE: Angle Lake Park, located at 19408 International Blvd: