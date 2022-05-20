From our sister site The Normandy Park Blog:

Last week, Marvista Elementary School in Normandy Park was defaced multiple times with racist graffiti, Highline Public Schools announced.

“This hateful act was traumatizing for the adults and children who experienced it, and we are working closely with our local law enforcement partners to prevent this from happening again,” Superintendent Susan Enfield said.

This comes as Americans are still reeling from the horrific racist attacks in Buffalo and Los Angeles.

“As your superintendent and a member of this community, I want to be clear: hate has no place in Highline. We must stand up and speak out against racism and hate in all its forms,” Enfield said.

Enfield added:

“We must also ensure that our children feel safe and supported, and I recognize that it is difficult to help them make sense of this when we as adults are struggling to do so. Below are some resources that may be helpful.

“One of the things I love most about Highline is that we are a richly diverse community and proud of it. At a time when division is all too common across our country, I ask that we be the model for unity. Together we are stronger, because together we are Highline.”

Resources for Talking with Students:

Resources to Support Staff:

Marvista Elementary School is located at 19800 Marine View Dr SW in Normandy Park: