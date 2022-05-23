King County’s Solid Waste Division has partnered with the Washington State Department of Transportation to offer free cargo nets to customers at the Bow Lake Recycling and Transfer Station on Saturday, June 4, 2022, as well as the Shoreline Recycling and Transfer Station on Saturday, June 11.

The events are part of the annual “Secure Your Load Day” to promote safety by encouraging drivers to properly secure materials in their vehicles.

In recognition of “Secure Your Load Day,” King County’s Solid Waste Division and the Washington State Department of Transportation are offering free cargo nets to customers at the Shoreline and Bow Lake recycling and transfer stations.

The event supports King County’s ongoing work to remind drivers to properly secure their loads with ropes, netting, or straps, particularly when transporting oversized items such as furniture, equipment, or debris. A load is secure when nothing can slide, shift, or fall onto the roadway, or become airborne. Securing your load helps keep roadways safe and prevents litter.

Free cargo nets will be available at Bow Lake Recycling and Transfer Station on Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Shoreline Recycling and Transfer Station on Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Customers are encouraged to register for their cargo net in advance to avoid potentially long wait times.

Secure Your Load is a national effort championed by King County resident Robin Abel, whose daughter suffered severe injuries when an unsecured load fell from a vehicle and struck her vehicle.

All loads transported on every roadway must be secured, even if someone is transporting materials in or on their vehicle for a short distance and at low speeds. These simple tips for securing loads can save lives:

Place lighter items lower and heavier items on top to help keep everything in place. Tie down your load using rope, netting, straps, or chains. Fasten large items directly to your vehicle. Consider covering the entire load with a tarp or netting. Make sure any covering is securely tied down. Don’t overload your vehicle or trailer. Double-check that your load is secure.



For more information about securing your load, visit the King County Solid Waste Division’s website at kingcounty.gov/secure-your-load.