This Saturday, June 25, 2022, the Highline Area Radio Club (HARC) will be participating in the annual ARRL (Amateur Radio Relay League) Field Day, from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

HARC will be set up at Marvista Park, located in Normandy Park (map below), and will be demonstrating how they use Ham (amateur) Radio in an emergency.

Come and learn something new. Try your hand at communicating over the air waves.

This event is for all ages, and is FREE.

HARC serves the Highline area, including Burien, SeaTac, Des Moines, Normandy Park and North Highline.

Marvista Park is located at 19990 4th Ave SW in Normandy Park:

