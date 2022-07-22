Steve Huff Motorsports of SeaTac set a new World Record of in the Faster Than Cancer Electric Dragster at Sonoma Raceway during the Holley High Voltage Experience event earlier this month, and now the team will be returning to Pacific Raceways next weekend, July 29 – 31, 2022.

This next race is part of the NHRA Northwest Nationals event, and will be the Faster Than Cancer Electric Drag Racing teams’ 4th appearance in that series.

Steve Huff Motorsports, Team Carrell, Huff & Barger, now racing as the Faster Than Cancer Foundation made history in 2020 when they became the first-ever electric car to break the 200mph barrier in the ¼ mile. Later that year, Huff was diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic upper tract urothelial cancer. Steve receives care through the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance and UW Medical Center. Living with a Cancer Diagnosis, Huff continues his mission to give back to the community and inspire the next generation of racers and innovators.

“The #1 thing someone with cancer wants is to forget they have cancer,” Huff said. “When I put on my helmet, I forget about cancer for that moment in time. Getting to bring that energy and excitement to kids in the schools we visit, and to my fellow cancer fighters, is what keeps me going.”

Look for the Faster Than Cancer Electric Dragster at Pacific Raceways July 29 – 31, 2022 for the NHRA Flav-R-Pac Northwest Nationals Pep Boys Electric Exhibition.

About Huff Motorsports

Steve Huff Motorsports has set over 20 national and world speed records throughout his 30 year career in professional racing. Steve Huff is the driver, designer, and builder of some of the fastest vehicles in the world, racing on 2-wheels, 4-wheels, and no wheels (hydroplane). In addition to racing, Steve Huff along with Jill Andrews (PR/Marketing) and Bardi Martin (Martin Law & Candlebox) formed the Faster Than Cancer Foundation, a 501c3 Non-Profit, in 2022 to inspire, educate and support our community highlighting LIVING with a cancer diagnosis and trades education through a scholarship program.

