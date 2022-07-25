With high temps expected to be in the 90s from Tuesday through Friday this week, the Seatac Community Center will be open as a cooling center.

It will be open from Monday, July 25 – Friday, July 29, 2022, and hours are:

Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.



The Community Center is located at 13735 24th Avenue South (map below), and is equipped with air conditioning and seating.

Here are some tips to help keep you and your loved ones safe this summer:

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Wear light clothing. Use fans/wet towels to help stay cool. Consider investing in an A/C. Wear sunscreen. Keeps pets inside and cool too.



Other cities have set up cooling centers if you need a place to cool down – learn more here: https://kcemergency.com/2022/07/21/cooling-centers-in-king-county-july-2022/.

Libraries, malls, and movie theaters are also good places to cool off.

Please check on friends, families and neighbors.

King County Library System Most libraries will be open and can be used as cooling shelters. Check for locations and times.

Below are cooling centers in the King County region. Please check the links for times of operations and locations. Most open on Tuesday, July 26.

The SeaTac Community Center is located at 13735 24th Avenue South:

