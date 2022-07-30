Volunteers are needed to help transform a forest this Sunday, July 31, 2022, from 3 – 5 p.m. at North SeaTac Park, a 200+ urban oasis under the flight paths of Sea-Tac Airport

“The trees here clean, quiet, and cool the air – true guardians of the community!”

Volunteers will work in a corner of the park, under towering poplars and Douglas Fir, that was almost completely overrun with ivy that carpeted the ground and climbed the tree trunks until residents began to transform it in early 2021. On Green SeaTac Day this fall, volunteers planted white pine, cedar, snowberries, fringe cup and more on the newly-cleared land.

“At this event, we’ll work to protect trees and other native plants in previously cleared areas by removing re-emerging weeds. We may expand the cleared area to provide more of a buffer for this previously cleared land.”

This event is open to the public, and all ages are invited.

What to Bring

Wear sturdy, closed-toed shoes, long sleeves and pants. Wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty. Hats are recommended. Rain gear may be needed. Bring gardening gloves or hand tools (clippers especially), if you have them. No worries if not – we’ll have some for you to use. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, we won’t have bottled water or snacks, so bring what you need!

Where to Meet

Meet in the park at the NE corner of Des Moines Memorial Dr. S. and S. 136th St. in SeaTac. If you arrive after the event starts, we’re about 100 – 150 yards down a dirt trail into the trees (not the paved trail). Lat/Long can be entered into Google maps: 47°28’57.1″N 122°18’45.5″W. Or call Noemie at 253-653-6028.

Where to Park

There’s parking on S. 136th St. right near the meeting place. Additional parking within sight across S.136th St. by the ballfield is also usually available. If coming by bus, the 132 stops on DMMDS near 136th.

Contact

Noemie Maxwell: [email protected] or 253-653-6028.

WHEN: Sunday, July 31, 2022, from 3–5 p.m. WHERE: Meet in the park at the NE corner of Des Moines Memorial Dr. S. and S. 136th Street (map below). RSVP: Registration and more information: https://seatac.greencitypartnerships.org/event/59/

