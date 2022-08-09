Tukwila Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured individual who is the main suspect in the robbery and rape of a female in Tukwila on Aug. 6, 2022.

Police say that the suspect arrived and fled from the scene on the pictured moped and was wearing a distinctive helmet with two dark stripes, a shark mouth backpack, and was described as having “blue braces.” He was armed with a handgun at the time of the incident and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you know the identity of the suspect or have any information related to this case, please contact Det. Donnelly at (206) 445-8621, e-mail him at [email protected], or send us a direct/private message on social media and reference case #220005027.

Please do not post any potential suspect information in the comments section.

If you see the pictured suspect, please immediately call 9-1-1 and reference this post. Do not approach or attempt to make contact with the suspect.

