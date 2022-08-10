SPONSORED :

Don’t forget – celebrate ‘Ferragosto’ at Burien’s Casa Italiana this Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.!

In ancient roman times, Caesar Augustus proclaimed a Feriae Augusti or Festivals of Augustus. This has become known as Ferragosto which technically is celebrated on Aug. 15, but in actuality can extend for almost the full month of August, when Italian city dwellers decamp for cooler climes to beat the city heat.

Now you can celebrate the glory of summer with an Italian twist as Casa Italiana – Italian Cultural center in Burien, celebrates their second annual Ferragosto this Saturday, Aug. 13, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

At this fun and family-friendly event you can enjoy Fresh from the oven Tutta Bella Pizza, homestyle Italian Sausage sandwiches, a whole host of caffe treats and Gelatiamo Gelati! Not to forget enjoying a cold drink in the beer and wine garden while tapping your toes to live music. Acts include Patrizia Coletta and Gianfranco Foddai playing with Italian flare.

While on-site, be sure to check out the historic displays inside the Casa depicting the rich heritage of Italian immigrants in Seattle and the South end. Don’t forget to browse the Italian market with direct imports of a variety of Italian merchandise from pasta to pannocchie, and so much more in-between.

Parking and entry are FREE, and proceeds go to continue the construction of the planned Banquet Hall and general Casa support so this event fits the bill for most any budget. You can feel great about supporting this community treasure. Make the most of mid-August at Casa Italiana’s Ferragosto, for before you know it, summer will draw to a close.

Buon Divertiti a Tutti!

More info here:

Casa Italiana is located at 13028 1st Ave S.:

