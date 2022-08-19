SPONSORED :

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this weekend – in Seattle and Des Moines.

The first Open House is a charming Lovell-style home in the highly sought after neighborhood of Westwood Village in West Seattle:

Here’s your chance to own an iconic pacific northwest style home.

You’ve got all kinds of opportunities with this home with great bones and spacious rooms that offer unlimited potential.

The home sits on a corner lot, has a large rec room, hardwood floors under the carpet and an oversized one car garage.

They say that in real estate it’s all about the location, location, location and this home is certainly in a prime location!

You can walk or bike to shops, restaurants and parks with a terrific Walk Score.

Come see this Lovell gem and make it your masterpiece.

WHEN:

Saturday, Aug. 20: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.



WHERE: 3022 SW Trenton Street, Seattle, WA 98126 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $549,950 MLS Number: 1983322 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: .75 Year built: 1952 Approx. House SqFt: 1,530 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 7,810 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Refrigerator



PHOTOS:

MAP:

The final Open House is a lovely North Hill home tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac looking for a new story:

Original owner, 1st time on market with loads of opportunity for a lucky buyer.

Hardwoods throughout main hidden under carpet for years will gleam like new again.

Bright & open living room w/ fireplace.

Large eat-in kitchen that opens up to a spacious deck and fenced pvt backyard.

3 beds & bath up and additional family room w/ fireplace and bar downstairs.

Utility/storage & laundry room w/ half bath as well as a flex/work from home space room off the garage.

Freshly painted w/ all new baseboard trim just ready for some upgrades.

Location is a dream. Walk to North Hill primary school as well as Puget Sound & the vibrant Des Moines waterfront.

Close to light-rail & freeways.

WHEN:

Friday, Aug. 19: 4 – 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20: Noon – 4 p.m.



WHERE: 20222 5th Avenue S., Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $589,000 MLS Number: 1970103 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1.5 Year built: 1962 Approx. House SqFt: 1,740 s.f. Approx. Lot SqFt: 5,375 s.f.



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

