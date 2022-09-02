Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden’s annual Ice Cream Social will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, from 1 – 3 p.m.

This free event will feature

Ice Cream Party in the Botanical Garden! Music from NW Symphony Brass Quintet Garden Talk from Sean & Allison McManus Garden tours Face painting



More info at https://highlinegarden.org, or email [email protected].

Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden is located at 13735 24th Ave South in SeaTac:

EDITOR’S NOTE : Since South King Media’s inception in 2007, we have provided tens of thousands of dollars worth of FREE promotional and marketing services to local nonprofits and organizations. If you’re part of a nonprofit and have a fundraiser event or other news, please email details to [email protected]. Thanks!

Share this: Tweet



