Volunteers are needed to deliver meals in SeaTac on Thursday mornings.

Volunteers arrive at the center in SeaTac to pick up meals at 8:30am, and deliveries typically take one to 1.5 hours.

For more information visit https://soundgenerations.org/get-involved/, email [email protected], or call 206-448-5767.

As a Meals on Wheels Volunteer, you will belong to a team committed to helping homebound seniors maintain their health and independence with nutritious food, personal contact, and caring service.

