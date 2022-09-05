Photo courtesy Puget Sound Fire.

Puget Sound Fire and South King Fire & Rescue teamed up on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 to extinguish a homeless encampment fire in the 24300 block of Pacific Highway South in Kent (map below).

Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Puget Sound Fire and South King Fire & Rescue on location of a homeless encampment fire in the 24300 block of Pacific Hwy South. pic.twitter.com/iYRr1MvJW9 — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) September 4, 2022

Share this: Tweet



