The Frank Hansen Memorial Boat Race is returning to Angle Lake this year with new features and an expanded schedule during the weekend of Sept. 9-11, 2022.

The same as in previous years, there will be two full days of boat racing excitement on the west leg of the lake from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11.

The big races will run on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. with the Seafair J-Series Gold Cup Trophy.

Spectators will again be welcomed into the Race Pits** for self guided tours.

** Note: Entry into the race pits requires spectators to sign a waiver and wear close-toed footwear.

Here’s a video from the 2021 race:

Here’s more info from the Angle Lake Shore Club:

Seattle Outboard Association (SOA) and SEAFAIR Community Events are partnering together this year to bring back the American Power Boat Association (APBA) hydroplanes, runabouts, and tunnel boats to Angle Lake September 10th and 11th for a sixth running of the Frank Hansen Memorial Races!

The weekend event has been expanded to include a Friday for visitors to Meet and Greet the racers, their families and take photos with the boats! (This is a social event only, there’ll be no racing Friday).

“New Folks in Boats” is a program providing aspiring racers with an introduction to the sport of outboard motor boat racing with an opportunity to attend the required driver certification training with on-hands boat operations.

The Zone 3 Fire Cadets will present the colors at the 9/11 Commemoration event, and local performing artist Izzy Parker will sing the National Anthem.

Angle Lake is now the race location for this years Seafair J-Series Gold Cup Trophy Race and will be presented on Sunday, Sept 11, 2022.

Portions of the western leg of the lake will still be off limits for public access; however there are plans to anchor a couple of the ALSC Barges to form a ‘log boom’ on the eastside of the course, allowing boats to anchor up and welcoming spectators to bring their tables and chairs to watch the race action up close!

Sectators and race enthusiasts from around the lake will be able to tune into FM 90.5 on Saturday and Sunday to hear all the race announcements broadcast from the tower!

If you’d like to know about the boats, races and drivers, you’re invited to download a courtesy copy of ‘Hydro Basics’ authored by John M. Adams. John built his first outboard hydroplane at age 16 and actively raced for over 20 years in Region 10 with the Seattle Outboard Association. He is currently a retired driver and helps as a crew member of Adams Racing.

WHEN:

FRIDAY Sept 9, 2022, 4 – 7 p.m.: Meet and Greet with the Racers SATURDAY Sept 10, 2022, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: All Day Racing SUNDAY Sept 11, 2022: 9/11 Commemoration New Folks in Boats 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Seafair J-Series Gold Cup Trophy



WHERE: ANGLE LAKE PARK, 19408 International Boulevard, SeaTac, WA 98188 (overflow parking available at Alaska Airlines Headquarters parking lot).

