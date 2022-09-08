EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce’s Mayors’ Reception will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.

This event will run from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Double Tree Suites by Hilton in Tukwila (map below).

This evening is presented in partnership with the five cities within the Chamber’s service area of Southwest King County – including Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila since 1988 – and will feature an update from each of the cities as well as a panel discussion and Q&A.

WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022

WHERE:

Double Tree Suites by Hilton

16500 Southcenter Pkwy

Tukwila, WA 98188

COST:

Members $75

Non-Members $100



Contact Information: Send Email

“A very special thank you to our Media Sponsor: South King Media. Thank you to our Host, Speakers, and Sponsors!”

This event will be joined by two local Seattle Southside Chamber Ambassadors.

BUSINESS INVOLVEMENT OPPORTUNITIES:

Sponsorship opportunities are still available, for more information please download the Seattle Southside Chamber Event Sponsorship Form.

Share this: Tweet



